⚠️ 637 workers in Linden could lose jobs as FreshRealm files for Chapter 11

📉 Company cites major supply disruption as reason for financial stresses

🏭 Latest in wave of NJ layoffs, including Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis

LINDEN — In the state’s second-largest announcement this year so far, a Union County employer notified more than 600 workers of potential layoffs as it pursues bankruptcy protection.

FreshRealm in Linden filed for Chapter 11 proceedings, citing “a significant ingredient supply disruption in 2025” that was a serious blow to the company and its earnings.

According to the state Department of Labor WARN notice, 637 workers at the FreshRealm facility located at 901 W Linden Avenue in Linden could be out of a job by late June and late July, depending on how the court proceedings take shape.

The fresh foods platform has been working with meal kit companies, Blue Apron and Marley Spoon, as well as packing fresh meals-to-go for retailers like Walmart and Wonder.

Pending court approval, Blue Apron would be able to get out of its deal with FreshRealm and “transition its related operations to a new structure, where the business is expected to continue operating.”

FreshRealms has also provided products for Amazon Fresh, which in January announced 871 layoffs statewide, effective by today, thanks to the closure of its Amazon Fresh stores.

By late April, there are also two separate rounds of layoffs announced by Bristol Myers Squibb.

The pharmaceutical giant started 2026 similar to the past two years — announcing 247 layoffs in February, followed by another 206 layoffs in April, both based out of its Lawrence Township facility.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By April, another 1,100 layoffs were added to the list. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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