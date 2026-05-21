🚨Police charged a Woodbridge man in 67 windshield-smashing incidents

🚨Investigators tied cellphone records and a Nissan Rogue to the incidents

🚨The suspect faces 41 criminal mischief charges and remains jailed

A man who smashed more than five dozen windshields with paver stones has been found and charged.

More than two dozen vehicles were vandalized in apartment complex parking lots in Cranford, Edison and Linden during the early morning hours of April 6.

Video captured someone driving slowly and tossing the paverstones out the window of a gray Nissan Rogue. Similar attacks were also reported in Hillside, Rahway and Woodbridge between April 1 and April 6.

The local departments and the Union County Prosecutor's Office compared investigative notes and were able to determine that a Nissan registered to Mohamed K. Abdelaal, 24, of the Iselin section of Woodbridge, was involved in all 67 incidents. They also used cellphone records to track a cellphone owned by Abdelaal in the area of each incident.

After police noticed the Nissan and paver stones at Abdelaal's home, he was arrested on May 20 and charged with 41 counts of criminal mischief. He is being held at the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Police did not disclose Abdelaal's reason for vandalizing the windshields.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom