🚨 NJ first responders face soaring rates of depression, PTSD and sleep deprivation

🚨 A therapist says stigma keeps many first responders from seeking help

🚨 Suicide risk among first responders now exceeds line-of-duty deaths, experts warn

Heroes need help, too, sometimes.

New Jersey first responders, firefighters, police officers and EMTs are the ones who run toward the crisis and make sure everyone gets to safety. In some cases, they see the worst that humanity has to offer, making for a lot to process. How do they cope? That's where Lisa Hlewicki, a licensed first responder clinician, professional counselor and owner of LFH Counseling Services, comes in.

"I started noticing that first responders were really lacking in skills needed to handle the horrific calls that they're doing and seeing constantly. They're taught to compartmentalize. They're taught to keep going, push through, and then that leaves all of this sort of unresolved trauma," Hlewicki said.

Her goal is to help people understand the impact of trauma, learn practical tools for resilience, and to reduce stigma and promote a culture of wellness in which it's OK to ask for help.

Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook loading...

Hlewicki's interest in this field came from her noticing significant increases in depressed moods. About 15% to 32% of first responders suffer from depression, versus 6.8% of the general public. There's also an increase in symptoms related to post-traumatic stress disorder, like anxiety, worry, intrusive thoughts, and rumination. And there's the stress on interpersonal conflicts with spouses, children and family members.

"A huge one that I feel like goes unnoticed is poor sleep hygiene. They all have horrific, poor sleep hygiene. And so I really try to teach what effects sleep deprivation do and increased sleep hygiene to really get them feeling a whole lot better."

The tough image of a first responder is a double-edged sword. It helps them handle the traumas of what they see on the job, which also creates problems coping with everyday life. Hlewicki says utilizing therapy or clinical counseling is not a sign of weakness.

"People need clinical counseling. First responders need this to be able to effectively do their job, to be able to effectively manage their personal life. The overarching, overall goal is they're more effective in managing the community's needs So, it's kind of a win-win," Hlewicki said. "There's a higher risk of death by suicide than line of duty deaths for first responders; that's significant. We really need to address these issues."

Toms River ambulances Toms River ambulances (Toms River Township) loading...

Hlewicki is working with several Central Jersey law enforcement agencies while seeing clients at her office in Lawrence Township. Most of her business is by word of mouth that comes from the trust she develops. But it can be a challenge for some to get through the door.

"Some are very receptive. Some immediately walk in with this hopefulness and excitement to feel better because they've been feeling so poorly for so long. I've had some first responders that have literally sat out in my parking lot, really almost struggling with their ability to walk through the door because they just had such misconceptions and or negative thoughts about it, until they actually, you know, come in my door and sit on my couch."

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