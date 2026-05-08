Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Friday, May 8, 2026.

NJ biggest layoffs May 2026 - NJ sees more than 600 layoffs in the first week of May 2026 (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

May got off to a very rocky start, with more than 600 layoffs announced in the first six days of the month around New Jersey.

The bleak notices included planned closures of facilities in Ocean County and Cumberland County.

In Lakewood, Accupac makes personal care, pharmaceutical and beauty products. Its facility on Oak Street would be closed in a consolidation effort with its two Pennsylvania sites.

Yogurt and soy milk maker, Danone North America, is closing a Bridgeton plant that’s been open for more than 20 years, laying off 114 workers.

Overall, from January through the first week of May, New Jersey has seen 6,637 layoffs announced in WARN notices.

A Jersey City Liberty Harbor Marina worker is accused of killing a male Canada goose in front of its mate and newly hatched goslings, sparking outrage among animal groups and launching an investigation (Canva) A Jersey City Liberty Harbor Marina worker is accused of killing a male Canada goose in front of its mate and newly hatched goslings, sparking outrage among animal groups and launching an investigation (Canva) loading...

⬛ Mate watches as goose is killed in Jersey City; sparks investigation

JERSEY CITY — State and local officials are now investigating after reports of a Liberty Harbor Marina worker killed an adult male goose in front of its mate, and three newly hatched goslings.

Animal rescue group PAD PAWS expressed outrage in a Facebook post that says a witness saw the worker walk up to the nesting family in a parking lot and kill the male with his bare hands after it had been aggressive towards people nearby.

According to a Jersey City spokesperson, the matter has been referred to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Canada geese are protected under federal and state law.

New Jersey Transit branding in front of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium on May 01, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New Jersey Transit branding in front of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium on May 01, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) loading...

NJ Transit has reduced the price that World Cup spectators will pay for a train ticket from New York Penn Station to the Meadowlands.

The agency took a lot of criticism for initially pricing tickets at $150 per person for each World Cup match at MetLife Stadium. The new price will be $105, still many times the cost of a regular train fare.

NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri said several "private sponsors and other sources" have helped reduce the $48 million in extra costs of transporting 40,000 fans from New York to the Meadowlands station for every game.

NJ Transit tickets for the World Cup go on sale Wednesday on the agency's app.

(Getty Images/Canva/Townsquare Media) (Getty Images/Canva/Townsquare Media) loading...

How did a controversial number and letter combination that some interpret as calling for the death of President Donald Trump make it onto a personalized New Jersey license plate?

A Subaru Outback with the license plate "FDT 8647" was seen in Mercer County and posted on the social media platforms of the conservative group Wake Up New Jersey on May 6.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will recall the plate and contact the individual directly to replace it. The plate is a violation of N.J.A.C. 13:20-34.3, the regulation that excludes certain combinations of letters and numbers from personalized plates.

Many Trump supporters claim "86 47" is a call to kill the 47th president, perhaps confusing the insider restaurant term "86," meaning to eject a patron, with the expressions "deep six" or "six feet under."

The car owner willy will have 15 days to return the plate.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom