⚽NJ Transit cut World Cup train fares by 30% after backlash over $150 tickets

⚽Sponsors are helping cover extra transit costs

⚽ Gov. Sherrill pushed to keep NJ commuters from bearing extra costs

NJ Transit has reduced the price that World Cup spectators will pay for a train ticket from New York Penn Station to the Meadowlands.

The agency took a lot of criticism for initially pricing tickets at $150 per person for each World Cup match at MetLife Stadium. The new price will be $105, still many times the cost of a regular train fare.

NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri said several "private sponsors and other sources" have helped reduce the $48 million in extra costs of transporting 40,000 fans from New York to the Meadowlands station for every game.

Sherrill's spokesman issued this statement:

“Gov. Sherrill has been clear that FIFA should contribute to transporting its fans to World Cup games. Since it hasn’t, she directed NJ Transit to seek private and non-taxpayer dollars to significantly reduce the fare. The governor appreciates all the companies that have already stepped up to lower the costs for ticket holders."

The sponsors have not been identified.

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NJ Transit CEO/President Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit train at Hamilton station NJ Transit CEO/President Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit train at Hamilton station (Gov. Phil Murphy/Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

World Cup train tickets go on sale Wednesday

Sherrill said on numerous occasions that she wanted to make sure New Jersey commuters do not bear the transportation costs for the tournament. The Democrat accused FIFA of profiting from the games and not contributing toward the increased transportation costs. FIFA said that the agreement reached with all host locations did not require any contribution.

Kolluri was given final say over prices by the agency's Board of Directors.

NJ Transit is also giving discounts of 3 to 5% to weekly and monthly pass holders who could be affected by the game-day restrictions at New York Penn Station, which will only allow World Cup ticket holders to take trains to New Jersey for several hours each day.

NJ Transit tickets for the World Cup go on sale Wednesday on the agency's app.

2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) loading...

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