⚽NJ officials say fans should not drive or walk to MetLife Stadium

⚽NJ Transit plans to move up to 40,000 fans per World Cup match

⚽Amtrak's performance will be critical to keeping World Cup travel on track

EAST RUTHERFORD — The last-minute advice from NJ Transit and State Police for those going to Saturday's World Cup match: don't drive or walk to the game. And Amtrak had better be on their game too.

Brazil and Morocco meet in the first match at 6 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in the first of eight matches scheduled to run through July. NJ Transit is ready to carry 40,000 ticketholders to each game from New York Penn Station to Secaucus and back again.

Trains will run every five minutes from New York Penn Station to the Meadowlands and every seven minutes for the return trip, according to NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri.

Kolluri said that he has told Amtrak, which owns the Northeast Corridor tracks, that he won't hesitate to call out the agency if its infrastructure fails while transporting fans for matches. Without Amtrak, there is no way for NJ Transit to execute its World Cup plans, Kolluri said. Even a small delay of 10 or 15 minutes can grow quickly

"Amtrak has assured us that they have a plan in place, both from a resource standpoint and a staffing standpoint, they are there before, during and after the game should the need arise," Kolluri said.

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Don't drive or walk to matches

NJDOT Commissioner Priya Jain stressed that there is no parking at the Meadowlands complex during matches. The only way to get to a match is via NJ Transit, host committee stadium bus shuttles or official providers. She also discouraged walking to matches, as it is illegal and dangerous.

"Do not plan on walking to the stadium in spite of any of the TikTok videos or any of the videos you are seeing," Jain said.

State Police have also created a new Public Safety app that will offer real-time World Cup traffic and transportation information in 38 different languages. It is available now from the Apple and Google Play Store.

After two days of oppressive heat and humidity, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says Saturday will be still be warm but “dramatically more comfortable, with lower humidity and high temperatures coming down to the mid 80s." Zarrow says that there is little chance of rain.

Fans are allowed to bring a bag into MetLife Stadium for matches. Sunscreen will be a good idea to pack. One soft water bottle is also allowed to be brought in by fans.

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