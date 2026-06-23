💲NJ Transit fares will increase 3% on July 1

💲Fares now increase automatically every year

💲PATH fares went up by 25 cents on May 4

Add NJ Transit fares to the list of things that will cost more in New Jersey.

After NJ Transit went nine years without a fare increase, the agency's Board of Directors approved a 15% hike that took effect in 2024 and yearly automatic 3% increases that do not require public hearings or a vote. This year's increase goes into effect on Wednesday, July 1.

An annual fare increase gives the agency a predictable source of income that is key to making improvements and to reacting to evolving needs, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson.

"An example of that is what we were able to do when multiple private carriers abandoned dozens of bus routes with little notice over the last few years. NJ Transit was able to absorb those routes and provide thousands of customers, who depended on those routes, with uninterrupted bus service," the spokesperson said.

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What about PATH, SEPTA and PATCO?

Commuters can calculate the amount of the increase at NJTransit.com or on their app.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey increased the cost of a standard single-ride on PATH by 25 cents to $3.25 on May 4. Like NJ Transit, fares will go up by 25 cents annually until they reach $4 in 2029.

SEPTA and PATCO fares do not have any fare increases scheduled for 2026.

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