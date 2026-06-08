Vagrancy laws existed for a reason.

The purpose was to keep the public passageways and common areas in neighborhoods safe and clean.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court gutted most laws in 1970 as being "constitutionally vague."

What has followed is a massive increase in people living on the street, and what may have been a goal of helping people only served to increase the number of people who do not receive the help they need, endanger others and have wrecked communities in large cities.

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The homelessness crisis is also a public safety crisis

Eighty percent of homeless people across the U.S. have a substance addiction and around 25% are estimated to have a mental illness. Even if the numbers overlap 100%, that's still 4 out of 5 who will likely not be able to get out of the situation, and many potentially pose an immediate risk to the public.

Over the past weekend, six people were stabbed while walking to the train platforms by a deranged, mentally unstable homeless man.

One of the victims is in serious condition. Thankfully, no one died.

The attacker is in custody, but this incident is another reminder of why I drive into Manhattan to get the studio for my hosting job on Newsmax.

The way we have allowed homelessness to overcome spaces which should be safe, clean attractions and passageways is similar to the way we allowed millions of illegals to flood out nation, compromise our safety and crush our infrastructure.

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Fear of criticism has replaced common sense

It's happening with the fear of opposing the Islamification of neighborhoods and the Lakewood-style overdevelopment.

People are simply more afraid of the labels and of being accused of being intolerant on social media than they are to the real-world dangers being imposed on us.

The condition that has overtaken Western civilization is called "Suicidal Empathy," coined by a great mind and author, Gad Saad.

We better wake up before it's too late.

Sharia law is a danger and a complete conflict with Western values of equality and liberty. Overdevelopment is ruining our local communities and should be ended by enforcing local zoning and overturning the Mount Laurel decisions.

Illegal immigrants need to be arrested and deported — period.

It's time to make vagrancy illegal again to empower law enforcement to clear the streets.

If New Jersey has the money to pay for the defense funding for criminal aliens, they have the money to get help to the suffering American homeless population.

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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