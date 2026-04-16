⚽NJ won’t make commuters pay $48M to move World Cup crowds

⚽Fans could face $100+ train fares for a trip that’s usually $12.90

⚽Political pressure grows as FIFA, NJ clash over who pays

EAST RUTHERFORD — New Jersey is digging in against criticism over its vow not to allow NJ Transit to pay for the millions it will cost to transport World Cup fans.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said her administration inherited its predecessor's agreement in which FIFA contributes no money toward transporting 40,000 fans to each of the eight games at MetLife Stadium. The estimated cost is $48 million.

"I won’t stick New Jersey commuters for that tab for years to come, that’s not fair. So here’s the bottom line: FIFA should pay for the rides, but if they don’t, I’m not going to let New Jersey commuters get taken for one," Sherrill said, adding that FIFA will earn $11 billion from the tournament.

Fans could pay a fare of over $100 for the 18-mile trip back to New York, according to The Athletic. The same ride, which includes a stop at Secaucus, normally costs $12.90. NJ Transit says a final plan has not been finalized.

NJ Transit's Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a resolution giving CEO and President Kris Kolluri the temporary power to set the final ticket price to "cover all costs."

FIFA pushes back

FIFA said it was "surprised" by Sherrill's response and said the original host city agreement signed in 2018 required free transportation. The agreement was altered in 2023 to allow transportation to be provided "at cost" in recognition of the financial strain it created.

"FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation," the organization said.

Mew York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the $100 return fare sounded "awfully high" and said the MTA would not follow suit. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., demanded that FIFA pick up the transportation costs for all host cities and states.

The MBTA in Massachusetts will charge $80 for a round-trip ticket from Boston to Gillette Stadium for World Cup matches. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that SEPTA is not increasing any fares for its World Cup games at Lincoln Financial Field.

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