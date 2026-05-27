⚽New Jersey and New York are investigating FIFA’s World Cup ticket sales practices

⚽Fans reported tickets were moved to different seating zones with higher prices

⚽NJ officials also clashed with FIFA over NJ Transit fares

New Jersey’s uneasy relationship with FIFA and the World Cup continues as Attorney General Jennifer Davenport opens an investigation into the organization’s ticketing practices, including complaints that some seats were not where buyers expected.

The joint investigation with New York Attorney General Letitia James will look into reports that fans were “misled” about the location of tickets purchased not just for the eight games at MetLife Stadium but across all 11 World Cup venues.

For New Jersey residents already frustrated by high costs tied to the World Cup, the investigation adds another flashpoint to growing tensions over whether fans and taxpayers are being treated fairly as the massive international event approaches.

Officials said FIFA may have also driven prices higher through its press statements and ticket releases.

Fans say FIFA reassigned ticket categories and raised prices

Among the reported complaints are that FIFA, which initially divided seats in the venues into four zones called categories, later reassigned them, increasing prices for some tickets.

FIFA has not publicly responded to the accusations outlined by the attorneys general.

The Athletic reported that between October 2025 and April 2026, FIFA raised ticket prices for more than 90 of the 104 World Cup matches, with prices for the three main ticket categories rising by an average of 34%.

Davenport announced the investigation on Wednesday,

“Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices – all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans,” she said. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA’s conduct, and we are proud to stand together with Attorney General James in protecting our consumers. It’s an honor to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors.”

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who has been critical of several aspects of the World Cup, supported the investigation.

"New Jersey is excited to host the World Cup and welcome fans from across the globe. But no one should be allowed to exploit New Jersey fans or those coming to our state. I applaud Attorneys General Davenport and James for standing up on behalf of consumers and investigating whether they have been misled," Sherrill said.

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NJ Transit fares and ticket discounts added to tensions with FIFA

The New York-New Jersey World Cup host committee referred questions about the investigation to FIFA.

New Jersey has already clashed with FIFA over the cost of train transportation on NJ Transit between New York Penn Station and the Meadowlands on game days.

The agency is charging $98 for a round-trip ticket after Sherrill vowed the additional $48 million in costs would not be covered by commuters. The tickets were first announced at $150.

Sherrill also objected to $50 discounted tickets made available to New York residents by the host committee, while no similar program was offered to New Jersey residents.