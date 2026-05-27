⚠️ Prosecutors say a NJ man left fentanyl pills where children could reach them.

➡️ First responders revived an unresponsive child with naloxone before rushing to a hospital

🔴 Investigators say three children came into contact with the dangerous drugs.

A 34-year-old Bergen County man is accused of leaving dangerous drugs in easy reach of children, before one actually overdosed and needed emergency treatment.

Oluwatobi “Tobi” A. Bamisile, of Hackensack, is charged with three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Hackensack Police were called on Sunday at 8:05 p.m. to a private residence for a

medical emergency involving a child.

Child revived with naloxone after Hackensack emergency

First responders found an unresponsive child, whose age was not publicly released. They began life-saving measures, including giving the victim naloxone, to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

The child was revived and taken by ambulance to an area hospital for further treatment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives with the Prosecutor’s Office and Hackensack Police found that Bamisile owned pills that contained fentanyl and left them in an area easily accessible to children.

Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Investigators say three children came into contact with fentanyl

Investigators found that three children had come into contact with the dangerous drug — including a second child that had put one of the pills in their mouth before “quickly spitting it out” police said.

Bamisile was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Superior Court.

From January 2024 until March 2026, the state recorded 55 incidents involving naloxone used on children 15 and younger, according to data from health officials.

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