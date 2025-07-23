🔴 Toddler fatally overdoses on methadone

🔴 The girl's mother found her unresponsive in her crib

🔴 Prosecutors say more charges may be filed

OCEAN GATE — An Ocean County woman is charged in the tragic overdose death of her two-year-old daughter.

Jenna O'Connor, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

She is charged with child endangerment.

Get our free mobile app

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, more charges may be filed later.

“While the death of this baby is tragic, the investigation remains active and ongoing," Billhimer said.

Jenna O'Connor of Ocean Gate (Ocean County Jail) Jenna O'Connor of Ocean Gate (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Toddler found unresponsive in crib

On July 17, O'Connor called 911 and reported that her two-year-old daughter was unresponsive in her crib, according to prosecutors.

First responders found the young girl in critical condition. She was taken to a local hospital in Toms River and then flown by helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The child died at the hospital on Monday.

Access to methadone

According to prosecutors, tests showed that the 2-year-old girl had methadone in her system.

Investigators found that the toddler had access to methadone in O'Connor's home.

Methadone is a synthetic opioid that can be used to help treat people with opioid use disorder.

A pilot study found that methadone, combined with mindfulness training, has helped to treat opioid addiction, according to Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

While it can have helpful uses, methadone can still have harmful effects, especially in children.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, even small amounts of opioids, including methadone, can be fatal.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of early 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt