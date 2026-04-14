🚗 Ocean County driver charged after crash kills Freehold mom of three

⚠️ Blood test shows alcohol plus hydrocodone and gabapentin in system

📢 Victim’s family rallies for “Justice for Shakie” after tragic loss

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County driver is accused of being under the influence of painkillers and alcohol when he killed a Freehold mother in a crash.

Daniel Cormier, 31, of Manchester, was charged with vehicular homicide and strict liability vehicular homicide for killing Shamirah Nolan, 37.

On March 7, just after 11 p.m., Cormier was headed south in a Volkswagen Jetta on the stretch of Route 9 that is Lakewood Road in Toms River.

He hit a guardrail on his passenger side, lost control and veered into the path of Nolan’s Honda Accord near the Whitty Road intersection.

The mother of three was pronounced dead at a local hospital. She had been on her way to work, according to an online fundraiser to support her family.

NJ mom of three Shamirah Nolan was killed by an accused drunk and high driver GoFundMe NJ mom of three, Shamirah Nolan (2nd from R) was killed by an accused drunk and high driver (Daaimah Parrish via GoFundMe) loading...

Cormier's blood test reveals alcohol and powerful drugs

Toms River police said that Cormier appeared to be impaired. Lab results of a blood test revealed that Cormier’s blood-alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was just beyond the legal limit at .09.

He also had two powerful medications in his system: hydrocodone and gabapentin, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Cormier surrendered himself to Toms River police and was being held at Ocean County jail pending a court hearing.

Prior crashes and drug charges raise concerns

This is not Cormier's first crash involving suspicion of impairment.

In 2019, Cormier crashed into a car in Atlantic City and appeared to be overdosing on heroin, Jersey Shore Online reported. Police gave him naloxone at the scene.

He was charged with heroin possession but that was knocked down to a lesser charge and dealt with in municipal court, records show.

In 2015, Cormier was charged with possession of heroin. He spent several months in jail and was convicted and sentenced to two years' probation.

NJ driver accused of being drunk and on meds when he killed Freehold mom Before Daniel Cormier was arrested, loved ones of the Toms River crash victim rallied outside the Ocean County courthouse (Courtesy Daaimah Parrish via Facebook) loading...

Family demands justice after tragic loss

Nolan has been grieved by her family and friends, who recently demonstrated outside the Ocean County Courthouse, holding homemade signs urging “Justice for Shakie.”

“She was the life of the party, always doing the funniest, goofiest things ever and keeping everyone around her laughing. Her daughters and nieces were her world, and she was always there for everyone she loved, offering support and joy whenever it was needed most,” the victim’s sister, Daaimah Parrish said in a GoFundMe campaign.

Several thousand dollars were raised as the heartbroken family laid Nolan to rest in March.

Responding to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday, Parrish said that she was happy to see the arrest.

“I miss my sister dearly and hope she is resting in peace,” she said.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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