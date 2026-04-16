A few days ago I wrote about Trenton's decision to scale back the Stay NJ program — the property tax relief that seniors were promised and that many of them built real decisions around. Stay or go. Sell or hold on. The math or the memories.

The response was immediate. Emails came in from people who felt the story personally. And our Facebook page lit up — hundreds of comments from residents who are furious, frustrated, or in some cases, willing to defend parts of what Sherrill proposed. Reading through them, I was struck by how different the reactions were depending on where people are sitting financially.

Beverly Marchetti said it simply: "Cut something else. Not aid to NJ's seniors."

Carole Ann Palucci took a more measured view: "It's not her fault that she came into a budget that's underfunded. I just wish that before cutting a promised benefit for seniors, she'd conduct an audit to look for kickbacks and money falling through the cracks."

Marie Dvorozniak made the case for the income cap change: "You think people with $500,000 in income should get a break that ordinary residents don't get? They obviously aren't surviving on Social Security benefits."

All three of those reactions are understandable. Here is where I land: $500,000 a year sounds like a lot — and in most of America it is. But in New Jersey, with property taxes averaging over $10,000 a year statewide and climbing, a household earning $500,000 is not living lavishly. They are upper middle class at best in this state — and they paid into this system their whole working lives with the promise of some relief at the end of it. The income cap change is defensible. The benefit cut is harder to justify.

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Where the cuts hit hardest

The math on Stay NJ is simple and brutal in the towns where it matters most. The program cuts your property tax bill in half — up to a cap. Under the proposed budget that cap drops from $6,500 to $4,000. If your tax bill is already $10,000 — the statewide average — you lose $1,000 in relief compared to what you were promised.

But the statewide average is just the floor. In many New Jersey towns the bills are dramatically higher — and those are exactly the communities where seniors made the most deliberate decision to stay based on Stay NJ's promise.

Bergen County's average property tax bill is $14,443 — the highest of any county in the country. Essex County is right behind at $14,337. These are not outlier numbers. They are what an average homeowner pays in these counties every year.

At the town level the numbers get staggering. Millburn in Essex County averages $26,292. Demarest in Bergen County averages $26,108. Tenafly is at $25,123. Mountain Lakes in Morris County averages $24,089. Rumson in Monmouth County averages $23,692. Princeton averages $23,412. In all of these towns a senior household receiving the maximum Stay NJ benefit was still only getting back a fraction of what they owe — and now that fraction is getting smaller.

The towns where most of us actually live

The towns above are the extreme end. But the pain is just as real in the communities where most of your neighbors actually live.

In Ocean County — one of the most senior-heavy counties in New Jersey — the average property tax bill runs $8,000 to $9,000 depending on the municipality. Toms River averages around $8,500. Brick is similar. Lacey Township around $7,800. For a senior in Toms River paying $8,500 a year, the Stay NJ cut costs them $250 in lost relief. Not catastrophic. But it was promised. And it compounds every year on a fixed income.

In Monmouth County — Freehold, Howell — the towns where so many NJ seniors have settled — bills typically run $9,000 to $12,000. A senior in Freehold Township paying $10,000 loses $1,000 in relief under the proposed budget. That is a car payment. That is a utility bill for several months. That is real money to someone on Social Security.

In Morris County — Roxbury, Dover, Mount Olive — bills commonly run $10,000 to $14,000. The cut hits proportionally harder here because the bills are higher and the promised relief was more significant.

What the comments told me

Reading through the Facebook thread, a few things stood out beyond the anger.

Several people pointed directly at other budget priorities as the place to cut instead — arguing that seniors are being sacrificed while other spending is protected. Whether you agree with that framing or not, the underlying frustration is real: people feel that promises made to them are being broken while other spending continues untouched.

Others, like John Stewart, were matter of fact: "I spent this winter in Florida in my condo. Still have house in NJ. Couple more years and we'll be in Florida full time." That is not outrage. That is a decision being made quietly, one household at a time, in every county on this list.

That is the real cost of breaking this promise. Not the dollar amount. The departure.

The budget still has to pass the Legislature. The Stay NJ benefit cuts are not final. If you live in any of these towns and you want your legislators to know how you feel, now is the time to tell them.