🚨 Dash cam video showed a box truck pushing an Infiniti on Route 280 near Newark

🚨State Police said the truck driver was merging and did not see the sedan.

🚨The incident sparked road rage concerns, but police said it was not intentional

HARRISON — A video circulating online showed a truck shoving a car on highway traffic. But State Police now say it was not road rage on Route 280.

The dash cam video from May 15 shows a silver Infiniti sedan at an angle in front of a Peterbilt box truck heading west between Harrison and Newark. The truck kept moving forward, trapping the sedan, which spun its tires trying to get away.

As other vehicles honked, the sedan was able to move away from the truck and wound up facing the wrong way on the other side of the truck.

What is road rage?

According to State Police spokesman Sgt. Charles Marchan, the incident was not a case of road rage. The driver of the truck was merging into traffic and did not see the Infiniti. Marchan did not disclose if any charges were filed in the case.

Road rage in New Jersey includes excessive speed, following a vehicle too closely, improper or erratic lane changes, improper passing, failing to yield the right of way, violating a traffic device like a red light, and audible verbal threats or insults.

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