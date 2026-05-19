🚨Video shows a box truck pushing a sedan on Route 280 near the Stickel Bridge

🚨State Police said the woman driving an Infiniti suffered minor injuries

🚨No charges have been filed as New Jersey State Police continue investigating

HARRISON — Video captured a Route 280 road rage incident Friday morning in which a box truck pushed a sedan that had cut in front of it.

The video posted to TikTok opens with a silver Infiniti sedan having just pulled into the left lane in front of a Peterbilt box truck heading west near the Stickel Bridge between Harrison and Newark. The driver of the box truck, which had PPC Lubricants written on it, wasn’t having it and kept moving forward, trapping the sedan, which spun its tires trying to get away.

Woman suffers minor injuries as investigation continues

As other vehicles honked, the sedan was able to move away from the truck and wound up facing the wrong way on the other side of the truck.

State Police said the woman driving the sedan suffered minor injuries, but no charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.

RelaDyne, the Houston-based company that owns PPC Lubricants, did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment on Tuesday morning.

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