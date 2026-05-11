‘I will kill you’ — Armed fugitive wanted for murder outside Union City bar, police say
🚨 Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to help capture a wanted fugitive.
🚨 Police say Luis Marin threatened to kill a man after a bar argument, then shot him.
🚨 U.S. Marshals warn Marin is armed, dangerous, and has been missing for weeks.
UNION CITY — There's now a $5,000 reward if you can help federal authorities find a fugitive wanted for murder.
The manhunt for Luis Marin has been on for more than six weeks, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. He was last seen on March 23, the same day that a man was shot dead in Union City near Bergenline Avenue and 44th Street.
Union City murder investigation sparks manhunt
Luis Marin, 57, is charged with first-degree murder and three weapons offenses. The U.S. Marshals Service says he goes by many names, including Luisito, Luis Alberto, Luis Hernandez, and Luis Rodriguez.
Marin is now considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sean Kennedy with the USMS Regional Fugitive Task Force at (201) 469-7703.
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Prosecutors say deadly bar argument led to shooting
According to county prosecutors, Union City police found the victim on the ground around 1:50 a.m. on March 26. He had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the hospital less than an hour later. The victim has been identified as David Pulgarin, 42, of North Bergen.
Investigators found that Marin and Pulgarin had argued at a nearby bar shortly before the shooting. Video showed Pulgarin headbutting Marin, police said.
"I will kill you, I will kill you. Today, I will kill you," Marin said to his victim, according to a witness. And then Marin shot him, police said.
A witness recorded a video of the seconds just after the shooting and shared the footage with police, investigators said. Police said the video showed that Pulgarin, who had been shot, tried to wrestle Marin to the ground, but his killer got away.
Investigators later searched Marin's home. They reported finding the clothes that he was wearing in the video. However, he has not been seen since Pulgarin's death.
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