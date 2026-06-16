⚠️ Five women suffered chemical burns after a suspected acid attack in Jersey City.

➡️ Officials believe sulfuric acid was thrown from a moped on a residential street.

🔴 Investigators say the assault may be connected to an earlier dispute that day.

JERSEY CITY — Investigators are trying to find whoever threw severely corrosive acid at five women in a horrific drive-by.

The acid attack happened Monday night along Wilkinson Avenue, a residential street lined with townhomes in Jersey City. In a statement, officials called it an "aggravated assault incident."

Get our free mobile app

All five victims are hospitalized with chemical burns and peeling skin, according to Jersey City spokesperson Kim Wallace Scalcione. They are in stable condition. It's believed that sulfuric acid was used. The Jersey City Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Unit responded to the scene, video shows.

Sulfuric acid is a corrosive chemical that can have gruesome effects, including blindness and permanent scarring, with direct contact. Breathing in even small droplets can harm the respiratory system and affect breathing.

Jersey City Fire Dept. logo (Google Maps) Jersey City Fire Dept. logo

Police believe moped riders carried out targeted attack

The women were outside one of the homes when they were attacked. Mayor James Solomon said two people on a moped were responsible. It appears the assault was targeted and followed another dispute earlier that day. No arrests have been announced.

"My thoughts are with those hurt in this horrific attack, and I want our communities to know that violence like this has absolutely no place on our streets," Solomon said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey retail brands with the most lottery winners in 2025 These 12 retail brands in New Jersey racked up the most New Jersey Lottery winners in 2025, according to lottery data through September. The brands are listed in ascending order, starting with No. 12, and include a list of locations and winning prizes for each brand. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5