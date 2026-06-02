⚠️ A NJ man is sentenced to 13 years for an armed robbery in Morris County.

➡️ Prosecutors said the victim was beaten, bound and robbed during the 2024 hotel attack.

🔴 Aggravated sex assault charges against the defendant were dismissed, both in the same incident and an older, separate case.

A New Jersey man convicted of a brutal armed robbery is heading to prison. But court records show he previously avoided prosecution in an earlier aggravated sexual assault case through a diversion program designed primarily for people arrested for the first time on less serious charges.

Louis M. Verdesoto, formerly of West New York, was sentenced Friday to 13 years in state prison for a violent 2024 hotel-room attack in Morris County. Prosecutors said the victim was beaten, bound with zip ties and duct tape, and robbed at gunpoint.

The case is drawing renewed attention because Verdesoto had previously faced aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping charges in a separate Hudson County case years earlier. Those charges were dismissed in 2020 after he completed New Jersey's Pretrial Intervention program, known as PTI.

The outcome is likely to raise questions about how a defendant accused of such serious crimes was allowed into a diversion program intended to give certain offenders a chance to avoid a criminal conviction. Prosecutors and courts generally reserve PTI for defendants considered unlikely to reoffend, though admission can vary based on the circumstances of a case.

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Morris County hotel attack ended with prison sentence

Authorities said the latest case began before 2 a.m. on May 26, 2024, inside a room at the Ramada by Wyndham Parsippany on Route 46.

The victim had rented the room while working as an escort, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Prosecutors say Verdesoto arrived at the room armed with a handgun, pistol-whipped the victim, sexually assaulted her, and then joined a second man in tying her up and stealing about $1,000.

Investigators said the victim suffered significant injuries, including facial fractures and lacerations requiring stitches.

Verdesoto remained jailed following his August 2024 arrest. He pleaded guilty in September to armed robbery and a weapons offense.

A Superior Court judge sentenced him Friday to 13 years in prison, with 11 years of parole ineligibility.

As part of the plea agreement, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping charges connected to the Morris County incident were dismissed.

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Earlier Hudson County sex assault case ended differently

Verdesoto was similarly charged with aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping in an August 2018 incident in Hudson County.

In that incident, Verdesoto was accused of dragging a woman whom he knew into his West New York apartment.

He was accused of sexually assaulting the victim and threatening to kill her and dump her body in the Elizabeth River, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

A neighbor and the victim both called 911. When police officers arrived, Verdesoto was attacked them too, kicking one and hitting the other, officials said.

Those 2018 charges were ultimately dismissed in January 2020 after Verdesoto completed pretrial intervention.

A request for comment on the circumstances that led to those charges being downgraded and dismissed was not immediately answered by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Advocates say serious violence cases deserve close scrutiny

Advocates for victims and survivors of sexual violence in New Jersey point out how such dismissals of charges can erode public trust in the justice system.

"Sexual violence has profound and lasting impacts on survivors. Public confidence in the justice system depends on transparency, accountability, and ensuring that survivor safety and community safety remain central considerations in decisions about charging, plea agreements, and diversion programs,” 180 Turning Lives Around CEO Liz Graham said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5.

“Pretrial intervention can serve an important purpose, but cases involving serious allegations of violence warrant careful review and thoughtful consideration of the interests of survivors and public safety."

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