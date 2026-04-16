🚨 Man was shot inside pickup at Cherry Hill strip mall

🚨 Witness says driver slumped onto the steering wheel

🚨 Police are looking for witnesses

CHERRY HILL — A pick-up driver survived after being shot at a South Jersey strip mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The pickup was parked in front of a nail salon at the Liberty Bell Plaza on Route 70 in just before 4 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition on Wednesday evening.

Officials did not release the man's identity or other details.

Police say incident appears isolated

A witness told 6 ABC Action News that the truck pulled into the plaza and then saw the driver "face plant" onto the steering wheel, making the horn go off.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 856-365-3073.

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