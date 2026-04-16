Driver ‘face plants’ on horn after getting shot at Cherry Hill strip mall

Driver ‘face plants’ on horn after getting shot at Cherry Hill strip mall

Pickup truck a man was found inside of parked at a Cherry Hill shopping plaza Wed., April 15, 2026 (NBC Philadelphia via YouTube)

🚨 Man was shot inside pickup at Cherry Hill strip mall

🚨 Witness says driver slumped onto the steering wheel

🚨 Police are looking for witnesses

CHERRY HILL — A pick-up driver survived after being shot at a South Jersey strip mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The pickup was parked in front of a nail salon at the Liberty Bell Plaza on Route 70 in just before 4 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition on Wednesday evening.

Officials did not release the man's identity or other details.

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Police say incident appears isolated

A witness told 6 ABC Action News that the truck pulled into the plaza and then saw the driver "face plant" onto the steering wheel, making the horn go off.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 856-365-3073.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.
Filed Under: Camden County, Cherry Hill, Crime
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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