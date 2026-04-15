🎅Prosecutors say SantaCon made $2.7M but over half was diverted to personal use

🎅Stefan Pildes charged with fraud

🎅 The event long plagued Hoboken with public drunkenness

WEST MILFORD — The founder of SantaCon was running a con and spent most of the money raised on luxury vacations, a lakefront home and extravagant meals, according to federal prosecutors.

SantaCon is an infamous event founded by Stefan Pildes, of the Hewitt section of West Milford, that for years has drawn thousands dressed as Jolly Old Saint Nick to bars in Hoboken, New York City, and other locations around the country to raise money for charity.

Of the $2.7 million the event raised between 2019 and 2024, more than half went to a slush fund and towards personal expenses, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Pilades signed agreements with bars for them to sell tickets and promoted on the event's website that the funds went "directly to Santa's charity drive," prosecutors said.

Participants of Santacon gather in Times Square Sat., Dec. 14, 2024 Participants of Santacon gather in Times Square Sat., Dec. 14, 2024 (Alex Kent/Getty Images) loading...

How SantaCon bars and donors were allegedly misled

Participating bars would typically donate 10% and 25% of their sales during the event to SantaCo. Pilades always said he did not receive any compensation.

"Your money will be split between the various charities listed on this page as well as local neighborhood charities along Santa's route," the website says.

Instead, prosecutors say Pildes spent most of the money on "extensive renovations" to a lakefront property in New Jersey, concert tickets, and a luxury vehicle. He is charged with one count of fraud.

“Stefan Pildes, the president of SantaCon, allegedly pocketed over half of the proceeds generated by his nonprofit to make personal purchases,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. said. “Pildes allegedly stole Christmas from tens of thousands of victims and deprived local charities of more than one million dollars. The FBI continues to root out scrooges that greedily exploit the goodwill of New Yorkers.”

Pilades is charged with one count of wire fraud.

SantaCon also created problems for Hoboken police, who had to deal with drunken Santas who relieved themselves in the street and were arrested for public drunkenness.

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