Police charged a man they say slapped four women while riding an e-skateboard

A fifth similar incident in North Bergen remains under investigation.

Investigators linked incidents in Fairview and Cliffside Park to the same suspect

FAIRVIEW — A man police say slapped the butts of four women in two towns while riding an e-skateboard was charged Monday.

An investigation by Fairview police started during the weekend when a woman "crying hysterically" went to police headquarters on Saturday and reported she was slapped while waiting for a bus near Anderson Avenue and Henry Street.

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Eric H. Soria (Fairview police) Eric H. Soria

Admits similar slaps

Police learned on Monday that similar incidents happened in Cliffside Park and an image of the perpetrator had been captured on video. A Fairview officer recognized the male in the image as Eric H. Soria and notified Cliffside Park police, who took him into custody.

During a joint interview with detectives from both departments, Soria waived his right to an attorney and admitted to all the slapping incidents. He was charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact: one count in Fairview and three in Cliffside Park.

A fifth similar slapping in North Bergen that is under investigation.

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