⚠️ A New Jersey senator has introduced a bill banning military deployments at polling places.

➡️ The proposal follows comments from President Trump about ensuring "honest elections."

🔴 Supporters say a state law would allow New Jersey prosecutors to act independently.

A proposal that sounded like "absolute lunacy" just months ago is now a real piece of legislation in Trenton.

In direct response to recent comments from President Donald Trump, state Sen. Joe Cryan, D-Union, has introduced S4313. The bill would make it a state crime to deploy the military or National Guard to New Jersey polling places this November.

"For a lot of us, that feels like a bit much," said Cryan. The bill includes exemptions for service members who are at polling places to cast their ballots.

Trump comments prompt New Jersey election bill

In his first term, Trump weighed the decision to send the National Guard to seize voting machines. As recently as last month, the president was asked if he would send ICE officers or National Guard members to oversee polling places during the midterms.

"I would do anything necessary to make sure we have honest elections," Trump said.

Sign outside a polling location in Atlantic County Nov. 4, 2025 (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) Sign outside a polling location in Atlantic County Nov. 4, 2025

Supporters say state law would add another layer of protection

Deploying the military or National Guard to polling places is already illegal under federal law. Last week, U.S. Senate Republicans blocked proposed amendments to strengthen existing federal bans on troops at polling places, Democratic senators said to MS NOW.

A ban at the state level would allow the New Jersey Attorney General's Office to prosecute these cases if the Justice Department opts to turn a blind eye, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Presidents are also unable to pardon state crimes.

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NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5