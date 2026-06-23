For months, I have been watching Trenton.

Not because I love watching Trenton. Nobody loves watching Trenton. But because the people who listen to this station and read this site have been waiting on an answer that affects whether they can afford to stay in the state they spent their lives building. Stay NJ — the property tax relief program designed to give seniors a meaningful break on bills that have crushed family after family in this state — has been the most important unresolved question of this entire budget season.

Monday night, they finally made a deal.

I wrote about this in March. I wrote about it in April. I wrote the piece about my own family — my grandfather Mike, who came from Sicily in the 1910s and spent his working life in Mays Landing so that the generations after him could have something. The property tax that threatens to undo what families like his built is not an abstraction to me. It is personal. The comments and emails I received after that piece told me it was personal for a lot of you too.

So here is where we landed.

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Stay NJ survives — with strings attached

The $60.7 billion budget agreement reached Sunday between Governor Mikie Sherrill, D, and legislative leaders includes Stay NJ. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-19th District, fought hard to keep it in the deal after Sherrill's original budget sought to reduce it. An additional $100 million goes into the program. That is a genuine win.

But the program is being restructured. Some seniors will receive less than they expected. Income eligibility requirements are going up, which means some households that planned on this relief may no longer qualify. The details — the specific income thresholds, the benefit calculations — have not been fully released as of Monday morning. The budget committee meets later this week and the full Legislature needs to pass the budget before June 30.

This is not the clean victory the people who called their legislators all spring were hoping for. It is something more complicated than that.

What I have been telling you all along

I wrote back in the spring that the fight for Stay NJ was not over. I wrote that the June 30 deadline was the real moment of truth. I wrote that the generational promise of New Jersey — that if you work hard here, pay your taxes here, raise your family here, you get to stay here — was being tested in real time in a Trenton budget negotiation that most people were not watching closely enough.

You watched. You called. You wrote. The program exists today in part because constituents made enough noise that legislators could not quietly let it disappear.

The version that survived is smaller and more targeted than what was originally promised. Whether the relief you were counting on is still there depends on numbers we do not have yet. When those numbers come out of the committee this week, we will bring them to you directly.

For now: Stay NJ lives. The details are coming. And after months of Trenton silence, that is at least something to work with.

Eric Scott has the full budget breakdown over at NJ 101.5. My job has always been the Stay NJ piece of this — the part that lands on your kitchen table, on your property tax bill, in the gap between what you were promised and what you actually received. We will keep watching that number until we know exactly what it means for you.

Share of your tax bill going to schools vs. municipality How your property tax bill is split up depends on where you live. This is the data from the state for the year 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





