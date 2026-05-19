I get a lot of reader mail. Most of it is quick — a line or two, an agreement or a pushback, someone venting about a thing that happened on the Parkway. I read all of it.

But every once in a while something comes in that stops me cold.

This came in this week from a reader in Califon, in Hunterdon County. I'm going to let her speak for herself:

"Finally eligible for Stay NJ thanks to older spouse. Distressing new governor wants to shave off what would be a thousand dollars on our Stay NJ benefit. At first I was overjoyed with this program, calculating that we may actually be able to stay where we've spent most our lives — not including military moves. Just barely. Currently property taxes and food — we do not go out to eat, can't justify the expense — eat up 40% of my pension take-home payment. But being able to stay here would only be the case if property taxes were cut in half. Capping it at $4,000 would NOT make the cut. Like most seniors, we are well below the $250,000 income cutoff proposed, so no problem there. I can't imagine needing to be in the program making over $250,000 in retirement. I would LAUGH at property taxes if we made so much."

Read that again. Property taxes and food — nothing else, just the basics — eating up 40% of a pension. No restaurants. No extras. A military family that moved when the country asked them to move, settled in New Jersey, did everything right, and is now watching Trenton do the math on whether they can afford to stay in the house where they've spent most of their lives.

The $6,500 benefit — the one the Stay NJ program promised — is the number that makes it work. Barely. The $4,000 cap that Governor Sherrill has proposed doesn't get them there. That is not a rounding error. That is the difference between staying and leaving.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill gives the Budget Address in the Assembly Chambers of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill gives the Budget Address in the Assembly Chambers of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) loading...

What happened in Trenton today

The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee held hearings today in Trenton on the FY2027 budget. This is the moment in the legislative calendar where the real pushback either happens or it doesn't — where senators question the administration's numbers line by line and go on record with their positions before the June 30 deadline locks everything in.

As of tonight the hearing has come and gone quietly. No vote, no headline, nothing that tells us which way this is going.

What that silence means in the context of a budget negotiation is hard to read. It may mean the fight is being saved for the final weeks of June when the leverage is highest. It may mean the conversation is happening behind closed doors rather than in public testimony.

What I can tell you is that the clock is running. The June 30 deadline is six weeks away.

The check you may not know is at risk

Here is something worth knowing that has not gotten enough attention. The New Jersey Division of Taxation confirmed this month that the second installment of the 2024 Stay NJ benefit was sent on May 15. The third installment is expected in August 2026 — but it comes with four words attached that should concern every senior enrolled in this program: subject to appropriation in the Fiscal Year 2027 Appropriations Act.

Subject to appropriation means the August check is not guaranteed until the budget is signed. If the budget fight drags past June 30 — which New Jersey budgets have done before — that check waits. If the final budget changes the benefit structure, that check changes too.

The reader from Califon already did this math. She knows exactly what each dollar of that benefit means to her household. She is not alone in Hunterdon County. She is not alone in New Jersey.

What you can still do before June 30

Nothing has been signed yet. The $4,000 cap is still just a number on a proposal — and proposals can change when enough people make enough noise. The Senate has its own version to write and the next six weeks are where the outcome gets decided.

Find your state senator and your assembly members at njleg.state.nj.us and tell them directly: preserve the $6,500 benefit. The income cap conversation is fair — our reader from Califon said as much herself, and she's right that $250,000 in retirement income is a different situation entirely. But the benefit amount is what keeps families in their homes. That is the number worth fighting for.

I will keep watching this and keep writing about it. The reader from Califon is counting on it.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





