🚸 80-year-old NJ crossing guard killed while helping kids cross street

🏥 Two children struck in crash are recovering in stable condition

💔 Community mourning woman remembered for warmth and dedication

WOODLAND PARK — A beloved crossing guard is mourned in her Passaic County community after the 80-year-old was hit by a vehicle along with two children she was helping through a crosswalk.

After school on Monday around 3:35 p.m., Jean Schultz was helping students cross at the intersection of McBride and Lackawanna avenues when the trio was struck.

Schultz, a Woodland Park resident, was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Both juveniles were also brought to the hospital and are in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and the investigation was active as of Wednesday.

NJ crossing guard struck and killed A beloved crossing guard is struck and killed in Woodland Park (Google Maps) loading...

Community remembers beloved crossing guard

Woodland Park Mayor Tracy Kallert remembered Jean in a statement on behalf of the borough, which was posted to Facebook.

“For many years, Jean served our community with care, warmth, and unwavering dedication. She was more than a crossing guard—she was a bright and reassuring presence for generations of children and families. Jean was a kind and gentle soul who lit up every time she saw the kids coming, greeting them with a smile and ensuring their safety each and every day,” Kallert said.

“Her compassion, warmth, and genuine love for the children of Woodland Park left a lasting impact that will never be forgotten. This loss is deeply felt throughout our entire community, especially by the families and students who were fortunate to see her each day.”

“We also keep our crossing guards and school community in our thoughts as we grieve together,” the mayor said.

Schultz’s husband died five years ago, at the age of 90, according to an online obituary. Their family includes adult children, grandchildren and at least one great-grandchild.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about the

incident to use the office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Anonymous tips can also be shared online at https://pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips or contact the Woodland Park Police Tip Line at 973-345-8117.

Two other elderly NJ crossing guards killed in 2024

There were two similar tragedies in other New Jersey communities just weeks apart, two years ago.

Hunterdon County authorities in November 2024 said that a 75-year-old school crossing guard, Robert Bork, was struck and killed one weekday afternoon in High Bridge.

In December 2024, 74-year-old crossing guard Bruce Morlack was protecting two young people from getting hit when he was struck and killed by a car in Burlington.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5