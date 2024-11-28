🚨 Crossing guard Robert Bork was working near an elementary school

🚨 The driver stopped but no summonses have been issued

🚨 Robert was a retired High Bridge firefighter and former police officer

HIGH BRIDGE — A 75-year-old school crossing guard, veteran firefighter, and law enforcement officer was struck and killed early Wednesday afternoon as classes let out for the start of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said a vehicle headed south on Fairview Avenue (Route 513) near Larrison Avenue struck Robert Bork while he was on duty around 12:10 p.m. Bork, a member of High Bridge police, was taken via medical helicopter to Morristown Medical Center where he later passed away.

The intersection is located less than a half mile from High Bridge Elementary School.

Robeson said the driver stopped but no summonses have been issued.

Map shows intersection of Fairview Avenue (Route 513) and Larrison Avenue in High Bridge Map shows intersection of Fairview Avenue (Route 513) and Larrison Avenue in High Bridge (Canva) loading...

'A day of immense grief'

High Bridge Mayor Michele Lee wrote on her Facebook page it is a day of immense grief for the Bork family and the High Bridge community.

"Let’s honor Bob and his loved ones with kindness, reflection, and shared memories. It’s hard to find words, but I found this: 'Grief shared in the community becomes a burden lightened, a sorrow softened by the presence of others who care,'" Lee wrote.

According to a Linkedin account Robert was a retired New Jersey State Police trooper. He also served as a New Jersey Park Police officer and was a fireman in High Bridge for 34 years.

Memorial badge for Robert Bork Memorial badge for Robert Bork (Mayor Michele Lee) loading...

Second school crossing guard to be struck

The group Vision Zero New Jersey Alliance, whose goal is to eliminate all traffic fatalities and injuries on New Jersey roads, was critical of the intersection on its Facebook page.

"Designing our roads to protect our crossing guards should not even be the bare minimum. This crossing in High Bridge is pathetic, we need to do better. Our deepest condolences to the family of Robert Bork, killed in the line of duty," the group wrote.

Robert is the second New Jersey crossing guard to be struck on the job in the past week.

Priscilla Hollice, 75, was struck on Nov. 21 while working near the Gregory Elementary School in Trenton. She is recovering from a shattered lower leg and a non-occupying brain bleed, according to Trenton police Capt. Lisette Rios. Police are still looking for the driver of a vehicle that did not stop.

