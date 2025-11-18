Police find gold bars and Native American artifacts in NJ burglary ring bust
🔴 Four suspects ran a lengthy burglary spree across Hunterdon County, officials say.
🔴 A search turned up a massive stash of guns, ammo, silver bars, and jewelry.
🔴 One suspect also had a stash of illegal firearms, officials say.
READINGTON — Prosecutors say they've nabbed four individuals responsible for multiple burglaries throughout Hunterdon County over the past year and a half.
The burglary quartet targeted homes in multiple towns but was busted by the Readington police and county detectives, officials said. A joint investigation started earlier this month.
Suspects identified and charges announced
On Monday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against:
🔴 Gavin Mitchell, 26, of Frenchtown;
🔴 Antonios Siliverdis, 45, of Franklin Township;
🔴 Gabriel Tullo-McVicar, 27, of Glen Gardner; and
🔴 Emily Cerullo, 25, of Glen Gardner.
The first burglary tied to the group dates back to April 2024, officials said.
Mitchell is charged with second-degree theft, second-degree stolen property trafficking, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree theft.
Siliverdis is charged with one count each of burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property, all third-degree. He's also charged with having firearms and ammo despite a criminal record.
Years ago, he served 180 days in jail after being found guilty of burglary and theft. His sentence was upheld in a 2018 appeal. He was also separately convicted of forging documents and theft by deception in 1998.
Cerullo was charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary.
Large weapons cache uncovered
And Tullo-McVicar faces the bulk of the charges. He's charged with illegally having four handguns, 10 rifles and shotguns, two spring pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, a defaced firearm, hollow nose bullets, and a large capacity magazine.
Tullo-McVicar is also charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.
Investigators said they found the mother lode of weapons and stolen property when they recently searched the suspects' homes.
According to prosecutors, seized weapons include:
🔴 a double-barreled sawed-off shotgun,
🔴 a Marlin/Glenfield .22 caliber rifle with a defaced serial number,
🔴 four Sig Sauer 17-round 9mm large capacity ammunition magazines,
🔴 a Beretta shotgun,
🔴 a pellet long gun,
🔴 and compound bows and longbows.
According to prosecutors, recovered stolen property includes:
🔴 gold and sterling silver bars,
🔴 antique jewelry,
🔴 sterling silver flatware,
🔴 vehicle titles,
🔴 ATV's,
🔴 hunting equipment,
🔴 sports memorabilia,
🔴 power tools,
🔴 Native American artifacts,
🔴 and coins.
