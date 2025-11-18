🔴 Four suspects ran a lengthy burglary spree across Hunterdon County, officials say.

🔴 A search turned up a massive stash of guns, ammo, silver bars, and jewelry.

🔴 One suspect also had a stash of illegal firearms, officials say.

READINGTON — Prosecutors say they've nabbed four individuals responsible for multiple burglaries throughout Hunterdon County over the past year and a half.

The burglary quartet targeted homes in multiple towns but was busted by the Readington police and county detectives, officials said. A joint investigation started earlier this month.

Suspects identified and charges announced

On Monday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against:

🔴 Gavin Mitchell, 26, of Frenchtown;

🔴 Antonios Siliverdis, 45, of Franklin Township;

🔴 Gabriel Tullo-McVicar, 27, of Glen Gardner; and

🔴 Emily Cerullo, 25, of Glen Gardner.

Gavin R. Mitchell Gavin R. Mitchell (Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

The first burglary tied to the group dates back to April 2024, officials said.

Mitchell is charged with second-degree theft, second-degree stolen property trafficking, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree theft.

Antonios D. Siliverdis Antonios D. Siliverdis (Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Siliverdis is charged with one count each of burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property, all third-degree. He's also charged with having firearms and ammo despite a criminal record.

Years ago, he served 180 days in jail after being found guilty of burglary and theft. His sentence was upheld in a 2018 appeal. He was also separately convicted of forging documents and theft by deception in 1998.

Cerullo was charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary.

Emily F. Cerullo Emily F. Cerullo (Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Large weapons cache uncovered

And Tullo-McVicar faces the bulk of the charges. He's charged with illegally having four handguns, 10 rifles and shotguns, two spring pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, a defaced firearm, hollow nose bullets, and a large capacity magazine.

Tullo-McVicar is also charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.

Gabriel C. Tullo-McVicar Gabriel C. Tullo-McVicar (Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Investigators said they found the mother lode of weapons and stolen property when they recently searched the suspects' homes.

According to prosecutors, seized weapons include:

🔴 a double-barreled sawed-off shotgun,

🔴 a Marlin/Glenfield .22 caliber rifle with a defaced serial number,

🔴 four Sig Sauer 17-round 9mm large capacity ammunition magazines,

🔴 a Beretta shotgun,

🔴 a pellet long gun,

🔴 and compound bows and longbows.

According to prosecutors, recovered stolen property includes:

🔴 gold and sterling silver bars,

🔴 antique jewelry,

🔴 sterling silver flatware,

🔴 vehicle titles,

🔴 ATV's,

🔴 hunting equipment,

🔴 sports memorabilia,

🔴 power tools,

🔴 Native American artifacts,

🔴 and coins.

