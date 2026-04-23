⚖️ Morris County man gets 42 years for killing 21-year-old woman and her puppy

🚔 Victim’s dog was shot multiple times and later euthanized, police say

🚔 Suspect arrested hours later in Pennsylvania after fleeing scene

A 36-year-old Morris County man who admitted to shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman and her puppy is sent to prison for decades.

Anthony Garvin, of Netcong, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during a crime and third-degree animal cruelty causing death in the killings of Amanda Pulver and her rescue dog, Dunkin.

Garvin also pleaded guilty to fourth-degree aggravated assault with a firearm.

Independence Township shooting details and arrest in Pennsylvania

On June 27, 2024 after 8 a.m., Independence Township Police responded to the Pulver home along Alphano Road.

Officers found that Amanda had been shot once in the right thigh, causing her death. The puppy was shot several times and had to be euthanized, police said.

Garvin knew the victim — police declined to provide any other details.

He was arrested that same day, roughly 80 miles away in Pennsylvania, in the town of Wyomissing.

Read More: Victims of NJ double killing slam police conduct in Franklin Township

Warren County Warren County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Garvin took plea deal, gets 42 year aggregate term

On Tuesday, Garvin was sentenced, under a plea agreement, in Warren County Superior Court to 37 years on the charge of murder.

He was also sentenced to four years on the charge of cruelty to animals and a year for aggravated assault.

The shorter sentences will run together, after the term for murder — for an aggregate sentence of 42 years.

Amanda Pulver was shot and killed at her family's home in June 2024 (via Cochran Funeral home) Amanda Pulver was shot and killed at her family's home in June 2024 (via Cochran Funeral home) loading...

Victim remembered for genuine smile, pure heart

Amanda was a 2021 graduate of Hackettstown High School and was a freshman in college at the time of her tragic death.

She was studying business management and was excited to celebrate her puppy’s upcoming first birthday, according to her online obituary.

“Her heart was pure, and being around her was a true blessing,” campaign organizer Jordan Delorimier wrote in the GoFundMe that raised more than $43,000 for the grieving family.

“Amanda’s smile would be described as infectious by everyone she knew. From a very young age, she was the one person in any room that could make everyone laugh,” according to her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, siblings, grandparents and other loved ones.

In addition to mandatory fines, Garvin may not have contact with the victim’s immediate family.

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