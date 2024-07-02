Murder charge: Young NJ woman was shot and killed with puppy
🔻 NJ young woman shot, killed
🔻 NJ man arrested in PA, charged with murder
🔻 Fundraiser says victim’s puppy also killed
Authorities have identified a 21-year-old woman as the victim shot and killed in Warren County last week — for which a Morris County man has been charged with murder.
Amanda Pulver, of Independence, was shot on June 27 after 8 a.m. along Alphano Road, according to Acting Warren County Prosecutor Anthony Picione.
Pulver was “known to” 34-year-old Anthony Garvin, of Netcong, who was arrested that same day in Berks County, Pennsylvania.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pulver’s eight-month-old rescue puppy, Dunkin, was also killed in the heart-wrenching incident, according to a GoFundMe campaign to support the Pulver family.
“No one deserves something like this to happen to them or their loved ones. To lose a child is unimaginable, let alone in such a tragic, egregious way,” campaign organizer Jordan Delorimier wrote in the online fundraiser’s summary.
More than $27,000 had been donated by Tuesday afternoon.
