Murder charge: Young NJ woman was shot and killed with puppy

🔻 NJ young woman shot, killed

🔻 NJ man arrested in PA, charged with murder

🔻 Fundraiser says victim’s puppy also killed

Authorities have identified a 21-year-old woman as the victim shot and killed in Warren County last week — for which a Morris County man has been charged with murder.

Amanda Pulver, of Independence, was shot on June 27 after 8 a.m. along Alphano Road, according to Acting Warren County Prosecutor Anthony Picione.

Independence Township NJ (Google Maps) Independence Township NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Pulver was “known to” 34-year-old Anthony Garvin, of Netcong, who was arrested that same day in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Berks County PA (Google Maps) Berks County PA (Google Maps) loading...

Pulver’s eight-month-old rescue puppy, Dunkin, was also killed in the heart-wrenching incident, according to a GoFundMe campaign to support the Pulver family.

NJ woman, dog killed in Warren County homicide NJ woman, dog killed in Warren County homicide Amanda Pulver, dog Dunkin (Jordan Delorimier via GoFundMe) NJ woman, dog killed in Warren County homicide Amanda Pulver, dog Dunkin (Jordan Delorimier via GoFundMe) loading...

“No one deserves something like this to happen to them or their loved ones. To lose a child is unimaginable, let alone in such a tragic, egregious way,” campaign organizer Jordan Delorimier wrote in the online fundraiser’s summary.

More than $27,000 had been donated by Tuesday afternoon.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5