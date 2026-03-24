🚨 Trenton homicide suspect wanted for a 2025 killing is charged with another shooting.

🚨 Prosecutors said he was armed and dangerous.

TRENTON — One year after a homicide in Trenton, authorities say the man from Honduras responsible has been linked to another killing.

On March 17, 2025, a Trenton resident called 911 and said there were bullet holes in their home, and the shots had come from an attached residence. Police found the body of a 55-year-old man inside the attached house on Dayton Street, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

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Prosecutors identified the victim as Esteban Vicente Sacalxot. He was a Trenton resident and had been shot in the torso.

Weeks passed with no arrests and updates from investigators. Then, on May 28, 2025, authorities announced that Alfonso Inestroza, also known as Franquin Inestroza-Martinez, was charged in the shooting. But they didn't know where he was.

Prosecutors asked the public for help to find Inestroza. He was described as an "armed and dangerous" 30-year-old Honduran citizen, standing at 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighing less than 160 pounds. Photos of Inestroza were released as the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force looked for him.

Photos of Alfonso Inestroza released after a Trenton homicide on March 17, 2025. (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) Photos of Alfonso Inestroza released after a Trenton homicide on March 17, 2025. (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect spans multiple states

Then, Inestroza was found on the other side of the country in California. Police in Sunnyvale, Calif., said that he had been linked to another killing.

On Jan. 7, police found a dead woman inside a vehicle near a mobile home park. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Kembery Chirinos-Flores, had been shot to death. And her killers got away.

Police announce that Alfonso Inestroza has been arrested and charged with homicide (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety via Facebook) Police announce that Alfonso Inestroza has been arrested and charged with homicide (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety via Facebook) loading...

Then, Inestroza and another man were arrested by SWAT on March 5. Police said Inestroza and Gerzon Chirinos-Munguia, 32, were booked at Santa Clara County Jail on homicide charges. Police said they recovered a shotgun used in the woman's killing.

"This was a tragic, senseless act of violence," said Dan Pistor, chief of the Sunnyale Department of Public Safety.

Inestroza is the same man wanted for the Trenton homicide last year, confirmed MCPO spokesperson Casey DeBlasio. New Jersey has requested information about whether Inestroza will be extradited back east.

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