🚨 Hackensack man accused of breaking in and attacking a sleeping female

🚨 Accused attacker entered through bathroom window around 3:40 a.m.

🚨 Residents subdued him before police arrived; man faces serious charges

HACKENSACK — A 36-year-old man has been accused of climbing into a home through a bathroom window early Saturday, and then strangling and trying to rape a female victim before being caught and held until police arrived.

Jermin Fordyce, of Hackensack, was charged with home invasion burglary, attempted aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated assault.

Accused attacker entered through bathroom window, police say

Fordyce was a stranger to the victim, according to a complaint filed by investigators who spoke with the female and two witnesses.

On Saturday, at 3:40 a.m., Hackensack Police responded to a private residence for a home invasion burglary.

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Residents intervene, hold suspect until police arrive

Fordyce had been “subdued” and held for police by other residents, after they woke to the sounds of the struggle and found the defendant in the bedroom of the victim, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He had gained entry to the residence by climbing through a bathroom window.

Once inside, he entered one of the rooms, climbed on top of the sleeping victim while removing his pants, and tried to sexually assault her.

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Prior criminal history for accused attempted rapist

Fordyce has a criminal record that includes a 2016 conviction of aggravated assault with a firearm, for which he was sentenced to 18 months.

He previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in both 2011 and 2010 and burglary in 2009, court records showed.

Fordyce was being held by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

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