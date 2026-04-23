🚨Police say a man used a tow truck to steal 7 vehicles in just one week in Trenton

🚨Vehicles were picked up by a tow truck and taken away

🚨The stolen vehicles were allegedly taken straight to a scrapyard and crushed

TRENTON — A man was charged with stealing vehicles in a rather unusual way over the course of a week in March.

In each case, surveillance footage caught a tow truck backing up to a vehicle and towing it away without the owner's permission, according to Trenton police.

The vehicle was then towed to a scrapyard, where it was crushed.

Walter Davis Walter Davis (Trenton police) loading...

Charges filed as motive remains unclear

Investigators said that Walter Mason, 45, of Ewing, used his licensed tow truck to steal a total of seven vehicles between March 6 and March 12 in the same way, according to police. Investigators confirmed that the vehicles had not been repossessed or towed because of parking violations.

Mason was charged with seven counts of theft. Police did not disclose if Mason works for a scrapyard or a tow truck company. Court documents did not show the name of Mason's attorney or when he will make his first court appearance.

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