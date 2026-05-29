⚠️ A Burlington County Democratic operative faces a second-degree strangulation charge.

➡️ The charge comes days before his wife seeks reelection in Tuesday's primary.

🔴 The family was already under scrutiny after a 2024 drunken-driving case involving a toddler.

LUMBERTON — A Democratic operative is accused of putting his hands around his wife's throat.

Jason Carty is charged with second-degree strangulation of a domestic violence victim and harassment, a disorderly persons offense, according to municipal court records. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is handling the more serious charge, which could land him in prison.

However, police did not arrest Carty at the scene before 7 a.m. Thursday, reported the New Jersey Globe. He was charged later that day.

Jason Carty and Gina LaPlaca in 2016 (Jason Carty via Facebook) Jason Carty and Gina LaPlaca in 2016 (Jason Carty via Facebook) loading...

Charge lands days before Lumberton primary election

Carty sits on the Rancocas Valley school board and is married to Lumberton Committeewoman Gina LaPlaca. She is running to keep her seat in Tuesday's Democratic primaries, which are only days away.

New Jersey 101.5 has sent an email and left a voicemail on LaPlaca's cell phone seeking comment. Attorney information for Carty was not available at the time of publishing.

Lumberton police outside the LaPlaca home on May 28, 2026. (Jim Logan via Facebook) Lumberton police outside the LaPlaca home on May 28, 2026. (Jim Logan via Facebook) loading...

Family already faced scrutiny after DWI case

It's not the first time that the Lumberton police have responded to the LaPlaca household.

Last year, LaPlaca dismissed calls to resign after she was caught drunk driving with her toddler in the backseat. She was arrested on St. Patrick's Day in her driveway with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

LaPlaca pleaded guilty to child endangerment. She entered a 30-day rehab program, her husband said at the time.

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