‘DWI’ mayor a no-show as residents of NJ town demand her ouster

✅ Lumberton's mayor did not attend Thursday's Township Committee meeting

✅ Her status following a DUI charge was not on the agenda

✅ Speakers during public comment called for the committee to remove her from office

LUMBERTON — Residents urged the Township Committee to remove Mayor Gina LaPlaca over drunk driving charges that involved her child.

LaPlaca’s seat in the middle of the dais was empty as another member ran the meeting. Her absence was not explained.

But the Democrat, who was appointed mayor by the governing body, dominated the public comment portion of the meeting that lasted two hours.

"You guys need to come together. If she will not resign then you help her resign. You show her the door and tell her 'hey come over. We can have coffee. We can chat.' But running this government here is not an issue right now," Maureen Taylor, of Mount Holly said. "In order to get better she has to do herself. She has a child, she has a stepchild, she has a husband. She cannot be there for herself for them and for everyone here in this community. It is an overload."

Lumberton mayor Gina LaPlaca Lumberton mayor Gina LaPlaca (Lumberton mayor Gina LaPlaca via Facebook) loading...

Working from rehab?

Amy Callahan was "disgruntled and disheartened" that LaPlaca was conducting township business while in rehab.

"She copied you all on the email she sent me this evening basically calling me out because at one time she supported my business and that she will not be resigning and that I should be supporting," the resident said. "I am supporting. I'm supporting my town and my community."

LaPlaca's husband, Jason Carty, said in a written statement LaPlaca is "getting the help she needs" but did not disclose where and how.

LaPlaca also had her defenders among those who came to the microphone to speak.

"I've worked with Gina side by side I think she is a tremendous person. She does have dedication to her job and I have a lot of respect for her working with her and with you guys as well," Robert Rodriquez told the committee.

The committee’s attorney said that under New Jersey law and the U.S. Constitution, the committee cannot remove LaPlaca from office. She must resign or face a recall election spurred by petition.

Committeeman Terrance Benson who was mayor before LaPlaca, urged her to resign in order to “heal herself.”

"Committee members are fully capable of continuing the great service services that continue to be provided to our community on a daily basis," Benson said.

