LUMBERTON — A Burlington County animal rescue desperately needs the public’s help after a flood completely wiped out their storage unit filled with supplies.

Flooded storage unit destroys vital animal rescue supplies in Lumberton

Members of Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. in Lumberton took to Facebook to plead for supplies after snow and ice melted, apparently flooding their storage unit.

Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. in Lumberton is pleading for supplies after their storage unit flooded

The nonprofit foster-based rescue said they made the discovery when staffers went into the storage event to grab supplies for an adoption event.

“We found it flooded. Completely flooded. Front to back. Wall to wall. Everything sitting in water. Crates we use to keep dogs safe. Food and formula meant to feed hungry puppies. Supplies we depend on every single day. Destroyed,” the rescue wrote.

Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. staffers said this is just not stuff. This is how they save lives and how they get emergency placements, the things they need.

Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. in Lumberton is pleading for supplies after their storage unit flooded

Mastiff and XL guardian breed rescue faces costly replacement

“As a mastiff and XL guardian breed rescue, our supplies are not small—and neither is the cost to replace them,” they said.

All the crates are rusted, and some were brand new, Founder and President Brooke Thompson told 6abc Action News.

The crates alone are hundreds of dollars, and the food, the bins, and the shelving add up very quickly.

Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. in Lumberton is pleading for supplies after their storage unit flooded

How to donate to Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc.

While they are heartbroken, it’s time to act. The dogs still need them and they need the love and support of the communities around them.

Immediate Needs

XL crates – 54”, 48” and 42”

Heavy-duty tote bins

Dry dog food – XL breed, All Life Stages, Adult, and Puppy formulas

Storage shelving

Treats

Cleaning supplies and other essential rescue supplies

Anything helps. Even one item makes a difference.

Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc. in Lumberton is pleading for supplies after their storage unit flooded

Donation Drop-off locations

Browns Mills, NJ (2 locations, but message the rescue first) or

2624 Edgemont Street, Philadelphia

Wish Lists

Monetary Donations

Venmo: @goneroguegirlsrescueinc

https://www.venmo.com/u/goneroguegirlsrescueinc

CashApp: $goneroguegirlsrescue

PayPal: Gone Rogue Girls Rescue Inc

Shelterluv: https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/GRGR

The rescue’s desperation to replace these items is real. They don’t have corporate funding and heavily rely on volunteers and fosters.

