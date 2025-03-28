Sobbing drunk NJ mayor hospitalized after ‘DWI’ with vodka water bottle

✅ Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca stumbled through a field sobriety test

LUMBERTON — Police body cam footage of the arrest of Mayor Gina LaPlaca shows her stumbling and crying in her driveway while performing a field sobriety test.

According to the complaint and affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5, police were provided with video showing the Democrat on March 17 "carelessly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol" with her toddler in a rear car seat.

The video showed LaPlaca driving erratically, not staying in her lane and nearly hitting a utility pole, police said.

Body cam footage obtained by 6ABC Action News shows police arriving at LaPlaca's home as she lifts her toddler from the car. She tells officers she had just picked her son up from daycare. When asked about damage to the rear view mirror, she responds that she didn't know how it happened.

'I'm sorry'

LaPlaca stumbles while taking the field sobriety test, nearly falling down at times. She admits to drinking vodka while driving. Officers found a water bottle filled with vodka and several small bottles of liquor. She cries as she is cuffed and placed in a police vehicle.

"I'm sorry," she says quietly.

Once in a cell at Lumberton police headquarters, an officer tells her that her blood alcohol is so high that she needs to be taken to a hospital.

Still mayor

LaPlaca did not attend a Township Committee meeting where residents and one fellow member called for her to resign. The township attorney said that she cannot be removed from office by the committee.

He husband, Jason Carty, told 6 ABC Action News that LaPlaca is receiving inpatient treatment "addressing her issues."

