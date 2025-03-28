ICE arrests ‘Sushi John’ — another restaurant owner in New Jersey

🚨Ming Xi Zhang owns YaYa Noodles

MONTGOMERY — The longtime owner of a Chinese restaurant was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Ming Xi Zhang, aka “Sushi John,” the owner of YaYa Noodles in the Montgomery Shopping Center in the Skillman section, was arrested Monday.

The agency says Zhang legally entered the United States in June 2000 at Los Angeles International Airport but “violated the terms of his lawful admission.”

ICE did not disclose further details.

He was convicted by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey for “illegally acting as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the Attorney General."

He was sentenced on April 30, 2024, to probation for a term of three years.

YaYa Noodles in Montgomery

Worked at other NJ restaurants

According to an interview with CommunityNews.org in 2013, Zhang was born in Qingdao in eastern China. He learned a new way of preparing sushi and sashimi and worked at restaurants in Summit, Point Pleasant Beach and Aberdeen before opening his YaYa Noodles in 2011.

Jersey Kebab, the Haddon restaurant whose owners were taken into custody by ICE in February, will reopen on Sunday with a community celebration and free food.

Emine Emanet spent two weeks in ICE custody while her husband Celal wore an ankle bracelet during that time. She was released after paying $7,500 bond.

