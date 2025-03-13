ICE releases NJ restaurant owner after jailing her for 2 weeks

☑️ Emine and Celal Emanet were taken into ICE custody in February

☑️ The family says ICE has been investigating their green card status

☑️ Emine Emanet was released from custody on Tueday on $7,500 bond

HADDON — The owner of a Camden County restaurant is home after her family posted bond to be released from an ICE facility, according to published reports.

Emine Emanet, the owner of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after her family worked with the group Envision Freedom Fund to pay $7,500 bond on Wednesday, according to NBC Philadelphia and other media reports. Bail was set during a hearing on Tuesday.

"The QUEEN has returned," the restaurant said on its Instagram page.

"All praise due to the most High! We will have my mom with us tomorrow. Thank you to everyone for their immense support and prayers that they’ve been sending out to us. It was through your prayers that our hearts and soul have been at ease throughout this difficult time. Your love and support have been our light at the end of this dark tunnel. May GOD bless you all and your loved ones endlessly!"

Reason for detention unclear

Emine told 6 ABC Action News she is meeting with ICE officials on Thursday. She'll then return to the restaurant and meet with customers and supporters. Emine said she wants to spend “quality time” with her family before reopening the restaurant.

ICE arrested Turkish citizens Emine and Celal Emanet in Haddon Township on Feb. 25. Emine was taken into custody while Celal was allowed to continue being the primary caretaker for their children.

Their son Muhammed has said they had a pending green card case dating back years, but did not provide details.

ICE said the couple are in the United States illegally but would not address the specifics of their case.

"ICE authority under Title 8 of the U.S. Code enables the agency to investigate and enforce immigration laws, particularly in cases where immigration violations intersect with national security, public safety and transnational crime. The Emanets were served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and place in removal proceedings," ICE said in a statement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

﻿This often-overlooked NJ attraction is a must-see landmark Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show This year's theme of the 196th Annual Philadelphia Flower Show, presented by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, is, "Gardens of Tomorrow." Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo