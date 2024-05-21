Man faces arson, vandalism, mischief charges in two NJ towns

🚨 Michael McNeely was arrested and charged for incidents going back to 2019

🚨 Several of the incidents took place at the same home in Haddonfield

🚨 Suspect also faces stalking charges

A man faces a long list of arson, mischief and harassment charges in connection with incidents going back to 2019.

Michael McNeely of Haddon Township was charged Friday with second-degree aggravated arson after video captured the suspect pouring gasoline all over a car on Concord Circle in Haddonfield Township and setting it on fire in October, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

The 42-year-old also faces criminal mischief charges connected to a concrete brick thrown through a window at the same address in 2019.

Two other vehicles were torched at the same address in 2017 and 2021 but no arrests have been made, according to MacAulay.

Charged in a second recent incident

Medford Township police also charged McNeely with vandalism after identifying him as a suspect in the spray painting of a bench on High Point Drive in Medford Township.

In addition, he was charged with fourth-degree stalking on various dates from 2019 to 2023 in both Haddonfield and Medford Township.

MacAulay did not disclose the motivation behind any of the incidents except that the vandalism in Medford is stalking-related.

McNeely is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

