🔻 Dog in bag found in dumpster

🔻 Cops seek woman of interest

🔻 Latest in series of abandonments

LINDENWOLD — Borough police have been searching for a woman of interest, after a dog was found alive inside a trash bag, tossed into a dumpster.

In March, officers responded to the Belmont Apartments, located at 2009 White Horse Pike in Lindenwold, for a report of a dog found in a trash bag in one of the dumpsters on the property.

Police found the small, white dog, badly malnourished and suffering from multiple severe injuries.

A local animal shelter helped the animal recover, and the dog is currently in good health and has been adopted.

Lindenwold police shared two surveillance photos of a woman inside a stairwell.

They have asked for anyone with potential information to contact Officer Devon Augello at dmaugello@lindenwoldpd.com or Detective Joe Tomasetti at 856-784-7566, Ex.421, jtomasetti@lindenwoldpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to the police department.

NJ State Police found three small dogs abandoned in Monmouth County (NJSP via Facebook,Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) In May, State Police found 3 small dogs abandoned in Monmouth County (NJSP via Facebook,Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

String of recently abandoned dogs

In just the past couple of months, similar, small dogs have been found along roads and in parks, as police try to track down any individuals in line for animal cruelty charges.

Monmouth County officials and State Police rescued three small, very matted dogs found in Upper Freehold.

Animal rescue volunteers and officials rounded up 11 small dogs left to fend for themselves in Somerset County last month, in a park in Branchburg.

In New Jersey, animal cruelty can be a disorderly person offense or an indictable third- or fourth-degree crime.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt