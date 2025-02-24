NJ man faces jail and lifetime pet ban after hoarding horror story

🔻NJ man takes plea deal

BRICK — A township man has taken a plea deal in an animal hoarding case that saw roughly 157 cats and 3 dogs rescued from one home nearly two years ago.

In Superior Court in Ocean County, 56-year-old Jeffrey Finlay pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of animal cruelty.

On May 4, 2023, Finlay called Brick Township Police to his residence on Mantoloking Road for help removing “an excessive number” of animals.

What followed was a 24-hour response, as officers and animal control workers discovered about 157 cats and three dogs from inside.

The animals were taken for treatment and evaluation to the Northern and Southern Ocean County Animal Facilities, under the direction of the Ocean County Health Department.

Final veterinary reports received by police found that 68 cats had suffered serious injury or had to be euthanized, as a result of Finlay’s failure to provide needed care, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Finlay was indicted on 149 counts of animal cruelty before reaching a plea deal.

In April at sentencing, the state will seek a term of 180 days in Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation for Finlay.

Prosecutors will also request a lifetime ban on animal ownership and community service not involving animals.

