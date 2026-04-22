☑️ JBJ Soul Kitchen pop-up served 15,870+ meals, most to those in need

☑️Mayor blamed the site for drawing the homeless population

☑️Location shuts down April 30, but other NJ sites remain open

TOMS RIVER — A charity restaurant operated by Jon Bon Jovi's foundation at an Ocean County Library branch will close this month after attracting controversy.

Dorothea Bongiovi and the JBJ Foundation opened the "pay it forward" restaurant in the former Dunkin' space in February 2025 in response to a growing population of people experiencing homelessness. After serving more than 15,870 meals, with 79% going to those most in need, Bongiovi said it will close on April 30.

“During our time in the space, it quickly became clear there was a strong need for access to healthy, nutritious meals, along with additional community resources,” Assistant General Manager Rob Wood said. “Because of that, we worked to keep the operation running as long as possible. We were grateful to continue our mission past the end of this year’s Code Blue season, and we thank everyone who came out to support us while we were able to serve.”

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Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea talk about their JBJ Soul Kitchen model in 2025 Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea talk about their JBJ Soul Kitchen model in 2025 (Screenshot CBS Mornings via Youtube) loading...

Not a soup kitchen

The restaurant was criticized by Mayor Daniel Rodrick, who blamed the restaurant for attracting homeless individuals to Toms River. He also called it a "soup kitchen," implying that its clientele gets a handout. The foundation said its model is to allow guests to enjoy a meal and volunteer at the restaurant. Others are encouraged to make a suggested donation to pay it forward to cover a future meal.

"This pop-up thing at the library was primarily geared toward making the library, the public library, ground zero for homelessness," Rodrick told Fox News.

Rodrick tried to close the location in January but the Ocean County Library Commission approved an extension through the end of "Code Blue" season, during which shelter is made available to get those in need out of the cold.

The foundation said 40 people, who were homeless, worked at the location. JBJ Soul Kitchen's permanent locations on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, Red Bank and the Rutgers Newark campus remain open. There are also plans to open a new location in Asbury Park.

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