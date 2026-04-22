⚠️ More than 40 cancer cases reported near a long-troubled Keyport landfill

⚠️Officials are calling for urgent testing of soil, air, and water for contamination

⚠️ Lawmakers and local leaders demand accountability after years of inaction

KEYPORT — Officials in the Monmouth County borough of Keyport are looking for answers after an NJ.com special report that a cluster of cancer cases could be linked to a defunct landfill.

Cancer cluster fears grow in Keyport near toxic landfill site

According to the report, the former Aeromarine landfill remains uncapped 16 years after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection determined toxins from the landfill were leaking into Raritan Bay. Now, a possible cancer cluster has developed.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, is demanding immediate federal and state action after more than 40 cancer cases, including 28 on one street (First Street) in Keyport were identified near the contaminated landfill.

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Federal investigation urged into Aeromarine landfill contamination

That means testing of soil, air, and water, and a full review of cancer data to determine whether a cluster exists.

In a letter to state and federal officials, including the EPA and CDC, Pallone called for a full investigation into whether the former Aeromarine landfill is linked to the reported illnesses, and urged immediate steps be taken to address contamination on the site.

“A suspected cancer cluster in our community is a sensitive matter that requires the full force of our public health and environmental protection agencies. I sincerely urge you and your agencies to collaborate, take meaningful action and inform the community of your work. The residents of Keyport are entitled to clarity, accountability, and protection from potential environmental harm,” Pallone wrote.

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Decades of pollution and unanswered questions in Monmouth County

The Aeromarine landfill shut down in 1979 due to major failures, and has never been fully closed or remediated, Pallone said.

A 2010 environmental assessment found that parts of the site lack basic controls, allowing contaminants to spread into surrounding neighborhoods, Raritan Bay, and Chingarora Creek, he said.

Hazardous substances such as benzene, PCBs, heavy metals, and methane gas were identified, and contaminated groundwater has been seen discharging from the landfill.

“Despite decades of violation, enforcement has lagged. The state issued its first fine in 2021, followed by penalties totaling nearly $900,000 in 2024 and 2025,” Pallone said.

But the fines have never been paid, and no comprehensive cleanup has been done, he added.

Local leaders demand accountability after NJ.com report

A full copy of Pallone’s letter can be found here.

Also in response to the NJ.com report, Keyport Mayor Rose Araneo and the Borough Council released a statement before a public hearing on Tuesday night, blaming the state DEP and the property’s owner for not doing enough to “remediate contamination on the property or take effective preventative actions to ensure the safety of Keyport’s citizens and the surrounding environment.”

Keyport residents and town officials packed the public hearing last night to get answers.

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