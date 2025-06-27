There’s a new name rolling into Keyport, and if you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, it’s one you already know and trust. Sansone Jr’s Auto Group, a family business that’s been helping Jersey drivers for over 40 years, just opened their newest spot: Sansone Jr’s Keyport Kia.

This isn’t just another dealership. It’s a full-on upgrade for Monmouth County drivers. The new 30,000-square-foot facility has over 20 high-tech service bays, a beautiful lounge, and a lineup of both brand-new Kias and quality used cars. And obvs, the service team is made up of factory-certified Master Techs so your car’s in good hands.

Keyport, by the way, was just named one of the most affordable waterfront towns in New Jersey. So it makes sense that Sansone Jr’s chose it for their next move.

They’ve built their name on helping everyday people, not just with great cars, but with things like NJ Auto Lending, their in-house financing option that helps people with less-than-perfect credit get into safe cars without crazy payments.

They’re also doubling down on community support. Kia has always been involved with community but now they have The Hope for a Ride program, where families in need are gifted cars. That program is now expanding into Keyport.

And they offer Spanish-speaking staff to make the whole process smoother and more accessible.

In charge in Keyport is Paul Sansone III (PS3), the next generation of the family business, keeping things moving with the same values that built the brand in the first place.

With this new spot joining the original 66 Kia, that means more inventory, easier service, and the same team you’ve counted on for years. Honest. Helpful. No games.