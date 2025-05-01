☑️ A black sedan was found in a retention basin at a 55+ community on Saturday

The body found inside a sunken car in a drainage basin on Saturday has been identified.

A black sedan with a missing rear window was pulled out of the basin inside the Four Seasons gated adult development in Manalapan.

Police identified the man as Rice Masongo, of Keyport. He also lived recently in Newark and East Orange.

Police said there is no danger to the public or that anyone other than Masongo was involved with the vehicle entering the retention basin.

Rice Masongo (Manalapan police)

Police looking for video

No residents recognized the car or saw it go into the basin at the end of Comtois Road.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Masongo between April 8, the last time he was seen, and April 26. The area also looking for any video from home security systems.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735.

