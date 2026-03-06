🏀Manasquan coach Andrew Bilodeau collapsed after Tuesday night’s game

🏀The Warriors beat Wall High School in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II semifinals

🏀Assistant coach Ryan Ritchey will lead the Warriors in Friday’s sectional final

MANASQUAN — A Monmouth County basketball coach who collapsed at the end of Tuesday night's game says he suffered a heart attack.

Andrew Bilodeau, the longtime coach of the Manasquan Warriors, was taken away on a stretcher as his team lined up for the end-of-game handshakes after a 42-37 win over Wall High School in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II semifinals, according to Shore Sports Insider.

Bilodeau told NJ.com that he suffered a heart attack and that he feels “a little beat up” but much better as he recovers at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

ALSO READ: Tragedy strikes NJ zoo again as beloved bear passes away

Manasquan boys basketball coach Andrew Bilodeau Manasquan boys basketball coach Andrew Bilodeau (Manasquan School District) loading...

Coach previously sidelined by heart condition in 2021

Manasquan assistant coach Ryan Ritchey will coach the Warriors in the Central Jersey, Group 2 final against Rumson-Fair Haven at home Friday night.

It is the second time as Manasquan's coach that Bilodeau has missed a game. He missed the last three games of 2021 on doctor's orders for a heart condition, according to Shore Sports Insider.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom