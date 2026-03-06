🐻 Beloved black bear dies: Maryann, a longtime resident at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, has died after nearly two decades at the Ocean County sanctuary.

LACEY TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County animal refuge that has already been plagued with a tumultuous winter season that led to closures, infrastructure repairs, and low ticket sales, has been dealt another blow this week.

The Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, home to more than 200 rescued exotics, wildlife, and farm animals, is mourning the death of one of its beloved members, Maryann, the black bear.

Beloved Popcorn Park black bear Maryann dies after nearly two decades

Maryann arrived at the zoo in 2005 after she and her sisters were rescued from a careless breeder in Ohio who bred bears for sale and kept them in poor conditions. Maryann and her sisters, Bonnie and Ginger, would often escape the property, wandering the streets of Ohio, until Fish and Wildlife intervened, zoo officials said on its Facebook page.

“Ever since Maryann arrived at Popcorn Park, she was a curious and adventurous bear who loved to explore her surroundings,” zoo officials said.

Maryan could often be found climbing trees, scaling structures, and playfully swatting at her sister, Bonnie, who lived alongside her.

Rescued bear’s playful personality made her a visitor favorite

Foraging for food was one of Maryann’s favorite pastimes, and the bear never turned down snacks like grapes, apples, or peanuts, staff said.

As Maryann entered her golden years, her keepers gave her extra care and comfort. She enjoyed her spa treatments like annual grooming and nail trimmings, along with special enrichment treats like pumpkins and honeycomb.

She especially loved taking long naps while soaking up the sun, while listening to the calming sounds of the waterfall in her habitat.

Loss hits Popcorn Park Animal Refuge during difficult winter

“Maryann lived a long and peaceful life at the refuge and was deeply loved by staff, visitors, and supporters. It’s because of you that we could provide her with a life filled with peace, care, and compassion,” staffers wrote in a social media post.

Her sister, Bonnie, is still a resident at Popcorn Park.

RIP, Maryann.

