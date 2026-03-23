🐯 Heartbreak at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge as beloved tiger Jess dies.

💔 The loss comes weeks after the death of a black bear, adding to a difficult winter marked by repairs, closures, and low attendance.

🐾 Staff say Jess lived a long, love-filled life and was known for her playful spirit.

LACEY — It’s been a tough few months for an Ocean County animal refuge, which has suffered yet another heartbreaking loss.

Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) loading...

Popcorn Park Animal Refuge faces difficult winter with losses and setbacks

The Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, home to more than 200 rescued exotics, wildlife, and farm animals, was first plagued with a tumultuous winter season that led to costly infrastructure repairs, low ticket sales, and closures.

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Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) loading...

Second animal death in weeks shocks Ocean County refuge community

Then, earlier this month, one of the black bears at the refuge, Maryann, died.

Now, another death. This time, it’s their beloved tiger, Jess.

Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) loading...

Beloved tiger Jess dies after health decline despite veterinary care

“Over the past few weeks, her health began to decline despite the tireless efforts of our staff and multiple visits from our veterinarians,” Popcorn Park Animal Refuge staffers wrote on Facebook.

While their hearts are heavy, they said it comforts them to know that Jess lived a long and full life, reaching an old age for a tiger, and was loved by staff and zoo visitors alike.

Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) Jess, the tiger, dies at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey Township (Popcorn Park via Facebook) loading...

Remembering Jess: Playful tiger brought joy to visitors and staff

Jess first came to Popcorn Park in 2016 from an animal facility in Colorado, where she and her brother, Eli, and over 100 other animals were in desperate need of homes, after their owner’s health declined, the zoo explained.

They said Jess had a playful spirit and was known for splashing in her water feature, chasing after Eli, basking in the warmth of the sun, and happily running over to greet familiar faces with her signature chuffing (a soft, breathy snort that signifies affection, relaxation, and reassurance between tigers).

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