🚜 Monmouth County launches 4-day online surplus auction featuring trucks, vehicles, and heavy equipment

💻 Bidding runs April 18–21, with in-person inspections available in Freehold on select days

💰 Auction has generated $5.1M since 2008, helping fund county services and tax relief

FREEHOLD — Need a truck or a piece of heavy equipment?

Monmouth County surplus auction 2026 offers trucks, vehicles, equipment

The 2026 Monmouth County four-day spring online surplus auction takes place from Saturday, April 18, through Tuesday, April 21, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced.

ALSO READ: Freak tragedy kills rising NJ rocker days before dream show

Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction takes place April 18 to 21 (Fairview auction via USGovBid) Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction takes place April 18 to 21 (Fairview auction via USGovBid) loading...

“Through USGovBid.com, people will be able to bid on vehicles, equipment, and dozens of other available items. Holding the auction fully online lets us engage more participants and bring in bids from around the country, which ultimately benefits the county,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said.

How to bid in Monmouth County online auction and what’s for sale

The items being sold come from various county departments. While this is a fully online auction, the vehicles and equipment on the auction block may be inspected in person on Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21, at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex, 250 Center Street, Building C, in Freehold, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Monmouth County has been auctioning surplus property online for the past 18 years, and since 2008 has generated $5.1 million in revenue.

Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction takes place April 18 to 21 (Woodbridge auction via USGovBid) Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction takes place April 18 to 21 (Woodbridge auction via USGovBid) loading...

Tax relief and revenue from Monmouth County surplus sales

“This initiative not only helps the county, but also provides direct tax relief for our residents,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance.

Pickup rules, registration details, and storage fees explained

To participate in the auction conducted by USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services, bidders must register on the auctioneer’s website.

Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction takes place April 18 to 21 (Fairview auction via USGovBid) Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction takes place April 18 to 21 (Fairview auction via USGovBid) loading...

Successful bidders must pick up their item(s) between Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. by appointment only at the Public Works and Engineering Complex.

Those who do not pick up their items by 3:30 p.m. on April 24 will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25 per business day, whichever is greater.

Items will only be held for three business days.

Potential bidders with questions may contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom